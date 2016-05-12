FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish c.bank's Jansson says April inflation as expected
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Swedish c.bank's Jansson says April inflation as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Swedish Deputy Central Bank Governor Per Jansson said the inflation outcome for April, published earlier on Thursday, was roughly in line with forecast and welcomed a recent weakening of the crown currency, a boon in the central bank’s fight to spur price rises.

“I have previously said that the weaker the crown is, the better it is in this situation, and that still remains the case. So I am happy that we have seen a weaker crown lately,” he said on the sidelines of a conference.

Swedish April headline and underlying inflation came in marginally below market expectations, data from the statistics office showed. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, writing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.