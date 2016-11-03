FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 10 months ago

Swedish cbank's Jansson says weak crown helpful in boosting inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A weakening of the Swedish crown since the latest rate decision is making it easier for the central bank to push up inflation, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Thursday.

"The weak crown is helping us," Jansson told reporters in Geneva.

Jansson said he did not see volatility in the exchange rate becoming a problem.

He said inflation ahead of the next meeting in December will be very important.

Last week, the Riksbank kept its key repo rate unchanged at -0.50 percent, but said a recent slowdown in inflation meant the chance of a rate cut had risen and it was ready to buy more government bonds in December.

Reporting by Tom Miles; writing by Johan Sennero; Editing by Daniel Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
