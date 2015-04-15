FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Currency intervention bottom of Riksbank tool kit-cbanker af Jochnick
April 15, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Currency intervention bottom of Riksbank tool kit-cbanker af Jochnick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank has a range of tools at its disposal if further measures are needed to push up inflation, with currency intervention bottom of the list, first deputy central bank governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Wednesday.

She said further rate cuts, an expansion of the current bond buying programme or loans to companies were possible measures.

“We could also consider currency intervention, even if that is lowest in the tool box draw,” af Jochnick said.

In March, the central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate to a record low of -0.25 percent and expanded its bond-buying programme to ward off the risk of deflation. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)

