Swedish c.banker Jochnick-ready to act if crown strengthens too fast

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank remains ready to react if the country’s currency strengthens too fast, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Thursday.

“If the krona strengthens very fast, in very short period we would probably take action on that,” af Jochnick said in a speech.

The central bank cut its benchmark rate 15 basis points to -0.50 percent in February and said it remained ready to do more, including intervening in the currency market. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Simon Johnson)