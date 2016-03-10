FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2016 / 7:47 PM / a year ago

Swedish c.banker Jochnick-February inflation could turn down from Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Inflation in Sweden in February may have turned down from the strong figure in January, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Thursday.

She said January’s inflation - 1.6 percent on underlying basis - may have been affected by changes in the way the Statistics Office makes its calculations and by tax changes - issues that pointed to the fact inflation could be lower in February.

Af Jochnick also told reporters the crown was developing roughly in line with the central bank’s forecast.

The central bank cut its benchmark rate 15 basis points to -0.50 percent in February and said it remained ready to do more, including intervening in the currency market to push up persistently low inflation. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Simon Johnson)

