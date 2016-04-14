FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Swedish c.bank sees room to change inflation measure, wants more oversight power
April 14, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

RPT-Swedish c.bank sees room to change inflation measure, wants more oversight power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alerts with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, April 14 (Reuters) - Using underlying rather than headline inflation as a policy target carried several advantages, Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday, while arguing the Riksbank should also have a greater role in ensuring financial stability.

“There are several advantages of changing the target variable from the CPI to the CPIF or HICP, and welcomes continued discussion of this question,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Riksbank’s proposals were an official response to a report to parliament by former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King and U.S. academic Marvin Goodfriend who recommended the central bank have a broader focus and a clearer role in policing threats to the economy. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Niklas Pollard)

