UPDATE 1-Swedish cbank increasingly ready to act over strong crown, minutes show

* Riksbank sees inflation picking up

* But worried about sharp appreciation of crown

* Ready to act, currency intervention possible

* Next rate decision on Dec. 15 (Adds analyst, further Riksbank comment, crown reaction)

By Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank stands increasingly ready to use a full range of policy tools to keep any strengthening of the crown in check, even as inflationary pressures rise, minutes of its latest meeting showed on Tuesday.

Despite strong economic growth and concerns about sharp increases in house prices and household debt, the Riksbank has cut benchmark interest rates three times this year.

They stand at a record low of -0.35 percent, helping to counter long-standing deflation.

But with many foreign central banks having also eased policy significantly and ready to do more, the Riksbank may have to consider fresh action to manage the exchange rate.

Governor Stefan Ingves said that, while inflation was trending higher, the central bank could still cut rates and buy more bonds to help bring down the crown, according to the minutes.

In stronger wording than previously, he also said it would “not hesitate to use” interventions on the currency market if the crown were to appreciate too rapidly.

The Riksbank makes its next repo rate announcement on Dec. 15.

That is around two weeks after the next meeting of the European Central Bank, whose President Mario Draghi has signalled easier policy ahead to counter low growth and inflation, while a long-awaited first U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade could be delayed into next year.

Other rate-setters underlined Sweden’s dovish message.

Deputy Governor Per Jansson said he had been convinced rates would have to be cut at the Oct 27-8 meeting but that a weaker crown had pursuaded him expanding bond purchases was enough this time.

He said it was important to be clear the Riksbank was “highly prepared to cut the repo rate further, even between ordinary monetary policy meetings”.

Another deputy governor, Henry Ohlsson, said the uptick in inflation was “encountering threats” while a third, Martin Floden said it was not “robust”.

The crown was broadly unchanged against the euro after the minutes. The currency has had a bumpy ride this year as the Riksbank has played tit-for-tat with other central banks, but has strengthened around 2.6 percent against the euro over the last three months.

“It is obvious that they considered a rate cut and it won’t take much for them to cut again,” SEB economist Olle Holmgren said.

Headline prices in Sweden have been flat or falling for much of the last three years. In September, consumer prices rose for the first time in four months prompting the Riksbank to hold rates.

But it expanded its bond buying to 200 billion crowns ($23 billion) and said it was ready to do more if necessary.

($1 = 8.7029 Swedish crown)