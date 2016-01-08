FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank nearing currency intervention - minutes
January 8, 2016 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank nearing currency intervention - minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank debated the next step for loosening monetary policy further, with several board members highlighting the possibility of currency intervention, minutes of the Riksbank’s latest meeting showed on Friday.

On Dec. 15, the Riksbank held its benchmark repo rate unchanged at a record low of -0.35 percent and said it was ready to ease policy further if weak inflation in November proves to be longer lasting.

Deputy Governor Per Jansson already then said there were arguments supporting further easing, for example in the form of another repo rate cut.

“The Riksbank remains highly prepared to make monetary policy even more expansionary, even between the ordinary monetary policy meetings,” a statement on the minutes said.

“Several members also noted that if the exchange rate appreciated too rapidly, currency interventions could be necessary,” it said.

Earlier this week, the policy-setting board decided to give its governor the power to intervene immediately in the currency market to weaken the crown in order to ensure inflation rises towards the 2-percent target. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

