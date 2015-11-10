FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish cbank more confident on inflation, can ease if needed-minutes
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 8:58 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank more confident on inflation, can ease if needed-minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank is more confident inflation is rising, but international uncertainty means its is still ready to ease policy again, minutes of the Riksbank’s latest meeting showed on Tuesday.

Record low interest rates have helped push prices closer to the central bank’s 2 percent target, but a sharp strengthening of the crown - possibly due to easier monetary policy abroad - could force fresh action from the Riksbank.

Governor Stefan Ingves said the central bank could cut rates and buy more bonds but was also prepared to intervene in the currency market, a measure “he would not hesitate to use” if needed.

Late last month, the Riksbank held its benchmark rate at a record low -0.35 percent as expected, but expanded its bond buying to 200 billion crowns ($23 billion).

The next repo rate announcement is due on December 15. ($1 = 8.7029 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.