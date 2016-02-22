FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish cbank should be proactive amid global easing- Ingves in Minutes
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2016 / 8:52 AM / in 2 years

Swedish cbank should be proactive amid global easing- Ingves in Minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The prospect of easier monetary policy abroad means Sweden’s central bank needs to be proactive to keep inflation on an upward track, Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes of the Riksbank’s latest policy meeting published on Monday.

Ingves said the rate decision was finely balanced, but with other central banks also easing policy, the Executive Board should be proactive.

“It is much more difficult to manage increased monetary policy stimulus abroad after the event,” he said in the minutes.

On Feb. 11, the Riksbank cut its benchmark repo rate to a new record low of -0.50 percent.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.