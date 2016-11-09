FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Swedish cbankers question impact of possible further rate cuts - minutes
November 9, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 10 months ago

Swedish cbankers question impact of possible further rate cuts - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swedish monetary policy still needs to provide support to inflation, but is uncertain how big an effect another rate cut could have, several central bankers said in the minutes of the Riksbank's most recent meeting, published on Wednesday.

"Further repo rate cuts in Sweden would have very little impact on interest rates in the economy," Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said in the minutes.

At its meeting in late October, the Riksbank held rates at -0.50 percent but said the chance of a rate cut had risen and that it was ready to expand its quantitative easing programme in December.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
