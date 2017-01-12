FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Swedish c.bankers split over strength of inflation upturn
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 7 months ago

Swedish c.bankers split over strength of inflation upturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bankers were split over how secure a recent upturn in inflation is, minutes of the Riksbank's December meeting showed on Thursday, with those supporting the decision to expand QE arguing more support for prices was needed.

Governor Stefan Ingves, who cast the deciding vote at the December meeting, said there were still uncertainties surrounding developments.

"After a period with low inflation for a long time, it is of course pleasing that inflation is rising," the minutes showed.

"But Mr Ingves still sees a risk of inflation being lower than anticipated."

Deputy Governors Cecilia Skingsley and Henry Ohlsson voted against the decision to expand quantitative easing by 30 billion crowns with Martin Floden wanting to buy 15 billion crowns of bonds. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.