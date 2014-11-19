FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden able to cut rates below zero - c.banker Floden
November 19, 2014 / 6:32 PM / 3 years ago

Sweden able to cut rates below zero - c.banker Floden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Negative interest rates would move Sweden’s central bank into unknown territory, but wouldn’t be a big problem for markets, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Wednesday.

“We know that we can cut rates further, but we don’t know what happens then,” Floden said. “We don’t think it should be a big problem (for markets).”

He said negative rates were “quite untried” but nevertheless were a measure that conceivably could be taken.

“We are not excluding cutting rates below zero, but we haven’t said it would be an obvious next step or a step further ahead,” he said.

He also said that the Swedish crown was not “obviously unfairly valued.”

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Ralph Boulton

