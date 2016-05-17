FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Swedish cbanker Ohlsson: could link tax breaks with speed of mortgage repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UPPSALA, May 17 (Reuters) - Linking the size of mortgage tax breaks with how quickly borrowers pay off their loans could be a way to help stem surging household debt levels, a Swedish central banker said on Tuesday.

“It is about connecting amortizations with how large tax deductions would be allowed,” central bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said in a speech on Tuesday.

Europe’s fastest rising house prices has driven up Swedish household debt to levels seen as dangerous by policy makers.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson

