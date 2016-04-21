FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Swedish cbank holds rates as expected, extends QE programme
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

RPT-Swedish cbank holds rates as expected, extends QE programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.50 percent as expected on Thursday and said it would expand its asset purchase programme.

“The Executive Board has decided to purchase government bonds for a further SEK 45 billion during the second half of 2016,” the central bank said in a statement.

“This will reduce the risk of the krona appreciating faster than in the forecast and of a break in the upturn in inflation.”

With the economy motoring along strongly - growth reached 4.1 percent last year - and inflation topping the central bank’s expectations for three months in a row, many analysts believe the central bank is drawing close to the end of its easing cycle.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by John Stonestreet and Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.