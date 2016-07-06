FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swedish cbank holds rates, lowers rate path after Brexit vote
July 6, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

Swedish cbank holds rates, lowers rate path after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 6 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank left its benchmark repo rate unchanged at -0.50 percent on Wednesday and said rate hikes would probably come later than previously expected following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"There is considerable uncertainty over economic developments abroad and this has increased as a consequence of the result of the British referendum on the EU," the central bank said in a statement.

The Riksbank lowered the repo rate path saying it now expected to start tightening policy in the second half of 2017, later than its previous forecast of mid-2017.

All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected unchanged rates.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

