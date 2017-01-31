FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 7 months ago

Sweden should ease national bank capital rules after Basel III-cbanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sweden should ease national rules that see its lenders facing additional capital requirements on top of international minimum levels when new Basel III regulations are introduced, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Tuesday.

"It is reasonable, we think, that we review and that we move toward a reduction," af Jochnick told reporters.

She said capital requirements for Sweden's biggest lenders could increase by up to 300 billion Swedish crowns ($34.03 billion) under certain scenarios possible under Basel III which would limit banks' ability to use internal models to assess risk-weighted assets. ($1 = 8.8164 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

