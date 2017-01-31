UPDATE 1-Sweden should ease its bank capital rules after Basel III -cbanker

(Adds detail, background, further cbanker comment)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sweden should ease rules that force its lenders to exceed international requirements for capital reserves when the new Basel III global regulations are introduced, its central bank's First Deputy Governor said on Tuesday.

The Scandinavian country has some of the toughest capital requirements in Europe and lenders already complain they are over-regulated.

The new global rules aimed at ensuring banks are better prepared to face a future crisis could add an additional capital burden of about 300 billion crowns ($34 billion) to Swedish lenders, Riksbank's Kerstin af Jochnick af Jochnick said.

"Our judgment is that we need to look over the additional national requirements that currently exist in light of the fact that the minimum (international) requirements are being raised," af Jochnick told reporters.

"It is reasonable, we think, that we review and that we move toward a reduction."

The Riksbank has previously said that soaring household debt levels mean that Sweden's leading banks -- Nordea, Swedbank, SEB and Handelsbanken -- should hold bigger buffers.

Only Switzerland and the Netherlands have a larger financial sector than Sweden in the European Union relative to the size of their economies.

But Basel III will limit big banks' wriggle room in assessing the risk in their lending portfolios and therefore how much core capital they need.

"One conclusion of this analysis may be that today's CET 1 capital requirement of 18 per cent of risk-weighted assets for the major Swedish banks in total needs to be changed in future," af Jochnick said.

In early January global banking regulators postponed signing off on the new rules because of disagreements over minimum levels of capital. ($1 = 8.8225 Swedish crowns)