May 27, 2015 / 8:48 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish c.bank risk survey shows worries over expansionary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange and fixed income market participants believe Sweden’s ultra-loose monetary policy could lead to asset bubbles, a survey by the central bank of s showed on Wednesday.

“The respondents assess that there is a relatively high probability that risks linked to the expansionary monetary policy will be realised,” the Riksbank said in a statement summarizing the results of the twice-yearly survey.

“Examples mentioned are the risk that asset price bubbles will build up and have negative consequences for the Swedish financial system.”

Sweden’s benchmark rate is at -0.25 percent as the central bank fights the risk of deflation. But historically low rates are fuelling an already red-hot housing market, leading to worries that could impact the economy.

The Riksbank is also buying up to 90 billion crowns ($10.62 billion) in government bonds.

$1 = 8.4726 Swedish crowns Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra

