Swedish cbank's Skingsley says Brexit may prompt further outlook cuts-DN daily

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank’s downward revision of the economic outlook after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union might be followed by further downgrades, Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

Skingsley told daily Dagens Nyheter the Riksbank had made a first revision in last week’s rate announcement when its key interest rate was left unchanged at -0.50 percent while it lowered its forecast for rates and cuts its growth outlook.

“I am saying first, because you can’t assess the full impact of an event like this. I expect we will have to live with this for a number of years,” she said.

The central bank cut is growth outlook for the Swedish economy by 0.1 percentage point to 3.6 percent this year and by 0.5 percentage point to 2.2 percent next year.

Skingsley said Brexit would entail uncertainty translating into consumption being held back and investments being delayed or revised.

She also said there were possible signs the effectiveness of rate cuts was starting to diminish with the record-low repo rate lodged deep in negative territory.

Skingsley repeated the Riksbank’s stance that Nordic bank Nordea’s reorganisation from a subsidiary structure to a branch structure could force the central bank to increase the currency reserve, pushing up government debt and related costs.

The new structure means Sweden and the Riksbank alone are responsible for Nordea’s foreign currency liquidity, Skingsley said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)