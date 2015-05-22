FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank ready to act between meetings if needed-Skingsley
May 22, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank ready to act between meetings if needed-Skingsley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank remains ready to act between scheduled rate-setting meetings if more expansionary policy is needed to push up inflation, Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Friday.

“If we reach the conclusion that we need to add more monetary policy stimulus, we have said that we are ready to do that at any time, and also between (scheduled) meetings,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier.

Skingsley said that the April outcome had been “on the weak side” and the central bank needed to look at whether that was a temporary or more lasting situation.

The central bank is scheduled to announce its next decision on rates on July 2. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
