Swedish cbank says more action needed on housing mkt-stability report
November 25, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank says more action needed on housing mkt-stability report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sweden needs further measures to combat high levels of household debt, the central bank said in the second of its twice-yearly Financial Stability Reports on Wednesday.

“The current high valuations of assets and high indebtedness among households are leading to increased risks in the Swedish economy,” the central bank said in a statement.

It said a package of measures such as tighter mortgage repayment rules and a reduction in mortgage tax relief was needed while capital requirements for banks should be tightened.

Authorities in Sweden have been worried about household debt levels that, at over 170 percent of disposable income, are among the highest in Europe. Record low rates have fuelled borrowing. ,,

The country has introduced a loan-to-value cap to cool down the market and banks are already forced to hold higher levels of capital than many European rivals.

But plans to introduce tighter repayment rules for new mortgages have been delayed by legal issues.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson

