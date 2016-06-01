RPT-Swedish cbank says urgent need for measures to cool housing market

(Repeats without changes to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, June 1 (Reuters) - Measures to counteract a dangerous buildup of household debt are urgently needed, the Riksbank said in its twice-annual stability report on Wednesday.

"Historically, sharp falls in asset prices combined with extensive private indebtedness have contributed to deep and long-term recessions", Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement.

Swedish house prices and borrowing have surged in recent years prompting the EU and the International Monetary Fund, among others, to warn that economic stability is under threat.