FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish cbank says risks from household debt increasing
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank says risks from household debt increasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 3 (Reuters) - The Swedish financial system is working well but risks related to household debt and from demand for higher yielding assets have increased, the central bank said on Wednesday.

“Low global interest rates have contributed to investors both abroad and in Sweden continuing to demand high-risk assets, while housing prices and household indebtedness in Sweden are rising,” the central bank said in the first of its twice-yearly Financial Stability Reports.

“This entails an increase in the risks to both financial and macroeconomic stability since the latest stability assessment in December.”

Ultra-low interest rates have exacerbated worries about household debt levels in Sweden, which are among the highest in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.