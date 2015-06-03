Swedish cbank says risks from household debt increasing

STOCKHOLM, June 3 (Reuters) - The Swedish financial system is working well but risks related to household debt and from demand for higher yielding assets have increased, the central bank said on Wednesday.

“Low global interest rates have contributed to investors both abroad and in Sweden continuing to demand high-risk assets, while housing prices and household indebtedness in Sweden are rising,” the central bank said in the first of its twice-yearly Financial Stability Reports.

“This entails an increase in the risks to both financial and macroeconomic stability since the latest stability assessment in December.”

Ultra-low interest rates have exacerbated worries about household debt levels in Sweden, which are among the highest in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)