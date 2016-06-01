FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank says urgent need for measures to cool housing market
June 1, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Swedish cbank says urgent need for measures to cool housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 1 (Reuters) - Measures to counteract a dangerous buildup of household debt are urgently needed, the Riksbank said in its twice-annual stability report on Wednesday.

"Historically, sharp falls in asset prices combined with extensive private indebtedness have contributed to deep and long-term recessions", Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement.

Swedish house prices and borrowing have surged in recent years prompting the EU and the International Monetary Fund, among others, to warn that economic stability is under threat.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard

