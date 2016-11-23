FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More needed to boost bank resilience-Swedish cbank stability report
November 23, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 9 months ago

More needed to boost bank resilience-Swedish cbank stability report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sweden should introduce a liquidity requirement and leverage ratio for banks to reduce risks in the system, the central bank said in its twice yearly Stability Report, published on Wednesday.

"The Swedish banking system is vulnerable due to its size, concentration and interconnectedness. The banks are also exposed to liquidity risks," the central bank said.

The Riksbank said the Financial Supervisory Authority should introduce a leverage ratio requirement of 5 per cent from 2018 onwards and a liquidity coverage ratio for all major currencies. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

