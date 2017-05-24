FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank says housing market serious threat to economy
May 24, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 3 months ago

Swedish cbank says housing market serious threat to economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 24 (Reuters) - Rising household debt is a serious threat to Sweden's economy while regulators need to introduce tougher measures to strengthen banks against future shocks, the central bank said in its semi-annual Stability Report, published on Wednesday.

"Further measures need to be introduced to increase the resilience of the household sector and reduce risks," the Riksbank said in a statement.

"There are also vulnerabilities in the Swedish banking system and its resilience therefore needs to be reinforced." (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

