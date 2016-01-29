FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank could consider HICP as inflation measure-af Jochnick
January 29, 2016 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank could consider HICP as inflation measure-af Jochnick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sweden could look at adopting a measure for the inflation target that is comparable with the rest of Europe, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Friday.

“I think that there may be reason to evaluate several possible measures, for example the internationally-comparable measure HICP,” af Jochnick said in the text of a speech published by the Riksbank.

An independent assessment of Riksbank policy recommended a shift to CPIF - inflation stripping out the effect of interest rate changes - from the current measure used for the Riksbank’s 2 percent target of headline consumer prices. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Simon Johnson)

