FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish c.banker says need to discuss leverage ratio
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 23, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Swedish c.banker says need to discuss leverage ratio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Regulators and policymakers should discuss in more detail a cap on balance sheets on top of higher capital buffers and liquidity ratios to make banks more stable, the governor of the Swedish central bank, Stefan Ingves, said on Friday.

Ingves is also the chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, a global forum of central bank and banking supervisors which wrote the Basel III rules on bank capital that are being phased in from January.

Basel III, which has been criticised by British and U.S. supervisors for being too unwieldy to work, is the world’s regulatory response to the financial crisis, forcing banks to triple the amount of basic capital they hold, in a bid to avoid future taxpayer bailouts.

Ingves said using a leverage ratio to curb banks’ ability to over-stretch balance sheets needed to be discussed in more detail.

“We need to get back to a conversation about the details of a leverage ratio as an ultimate backstop,” Ingves told an audience at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress.

A leverage ratio is a simple measure of a bank’s assets to capital and is regarded as a blunt tool that caps the assets a bank can hold. If a leverage ratio were set at 3 percent, for example, it would mean a bank could leverage up to 33 times its equity. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.