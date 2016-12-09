FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Swedish clothing sales rose 5.6 pct in Nov
December 9, 2016 / 7:09 AM / 8 months ago

Swedish clothing sales rose 5.6 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Clothing sales in Sweden, measured in comparable units and current prices, rose by 5.6 percent in November compared to the same month last year, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stil index showed on Friday.

For shoes, sales were up 21.5 percent.

Mikael Sandstrom, chairman of Swedish Trade Stil, said in a statement that Black Friday had its breakthrough in Sweden this year, which underpinned the upturn in November sales.

The big rise in November shoe sales was partly due to a blizzard in mid-November.

Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom

