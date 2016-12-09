Swedish clothing sales rose 5.6 pct in Nov

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Clothing sales in Sweden, measured in comparable units and current prices, rose by 5.6 percent in November compared to the same month last year, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stil index showed on Friday.

For shoes, sales were up 21.5 percent.

Mikael Sandstrom, chairman of Swedish Trade Stil, said in a statement that Black Friday had its breakthrough in Sweden this year, which underpinned the upturn in November sales.

The big rise in November shoe sales was partly due to a blizzard in mid-November.