Swedish housing investment growth seen grinding to a halt in 2017
February 24, 2016 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish housing investment growth seen grinding to a halt in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Swedish housing investments will probably grow by just one percent in 2017, down from an expected eight percent in 2016 and an estimated final reading of 18 percent in 2015, new forecasts from the Swedish Construction Federation showed on Wednesday.

The levelling off is expected in spite of a big housing shortage in Sweden, which has pushed property prices to record levels, while overcrowding is harming integration of Sweden’s many immigrants.

“We see that the underlying driver, in the form of increased demand from financially strong households, decreases,” economist Johan Deremar said in a statement.

Overall construction investments were also seen rising by one percent in 2017, following four percent growth in 2016 and nine percent in 2015.

The lobby group said it expected a relatively strong uptick for the Swedish economy ahead, but added that this to a large extent would be a result of rapid population growth and an extremely expansive monetary policy, while underlying business demand remains depressed. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Terje Solsvik)

