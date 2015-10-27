REFILE-UPDATE 1-Swedish economy robust ahead of Riksbank rate decision

(Changing link to poll ahead of Wednesday’s rate announcement)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish manufacturers are more bullish than at any time since mid-2011 while inflation expectations among households is now in line with central bank’s 2 percent target, data showed on Tuesday ahead of a rate decision by the central bank.

Sweden’s economy is in robust health. But with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinting at easier policy ahead, a more dovish Federal Reserve and a recent rate cut by China’s central bank, analysts are not ruling out further action by the Riksbank on Wednesday.

“We think that they will extend the quantitative easing programme,” said Nordea analyst Torbjorn Isaksson. “They will wait until December to cut rates.”

Isaksson expects the Riksbank to announce an additional 35 billion Swedish crowns ($4.1 billion) of bond purchases, extending the programme into the first quarter of next year, while forecasting December’s rate cut at 10 basis points.

A Reuters poll last week showed the overwhelming majority of analysts expect the Riksbank to hold rates on Wednesday.

The Riksbank has slashed its benchmark rate to -0.35 percent from 2.0 percent in late 2011 to fight fears of deflation.

Inflation has started to pick up and headline consumer prices rose for the first time in four months in September.

Data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed households now expect inflation to be at 2.0 percent in a year’s time, bang in line with the Riksbank’s target. Market inflation expectations have also risen in recent months.

Manufacturing confidence rose to 112.0 points, in October, the highest level since June 2011.

Furthermore, ultra-low interest rates have fuelled borrowing and led some to warn of a housing bubble. Household lending growth rose 7.3 percent year-on-year in September.

The pace of borrowing has been picking up for around three years. With Swedes’ debt levels among Europe’s highest in relation to disposable income, there are worries the housing market could trip up the economy.

The Riksbank has been calling for tougher measures to rein in household lending but little has happened since the introduction of a loan-to-value cap in 2010.

A proposed tightening of mortgage repayment rules could take longer to impose after a Swedish court said this week it did not think the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority should be given the right to impose such measures. ($1 = 8.5037 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)