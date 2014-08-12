UPDATE 1-Swedish consumer prices fall slightly less than expected in July

* July CPI flat yr/yr, matching forecasts * Underlying inflation +0.6 pct vs forecast +0.5 pct * July rate cut meant to fight stubbornly low inflation (Adds detail, background, analysts, crown reaction) STOCKHOLM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Swedish consumer prices fell slightly less than expected in July from the month before, official data showed on Tuesday, following a half-point rate cut early in July aimed at breathing life into falling consumer prices. The consumer price index fell 0.3 percent against a median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.4 percent drop. On a yearly basis, prices were unchanged as expected. The central bank on July 2 slashed its benchmark rate to 0.25 percent after headline annual inflation undershooting its 2 percent target for years. In the first five months of 2014, prices fell. The Riksbank has said it may cut rates again if prices fail to react as planned to the June rate cut. "The continued weak data suggests that the struggle to move inflation back towards the Riksbank's 2 percent target continues," HSBC analyst James Pomeroy said in a note. "Weak activity data, with hardly any growth in the first half of the year, and slipping industrial production numbers suggest that inflation will likely remain low for the foreseeable future," he said. Inflation has been held back by weak demand and low energy prices. In recent months an unexpectedly slow European recovery has added to concerns and prompted policymakers to cut Swedish growth forecasts. Worries about soaring household debt have led the Riksbank to keep rates higher than they otherwise would have though the June cut signalled its focus had shifted back towards inflation. Underlying inflation, which strips out the effects of the mortgage rates, was up 0.6 percent on an annual basis in July while prices were down 0.2 percent on the month. That was marginally above market expectations which had been for a 0.5 percent rise and a 0.3 percent drop respectively. "This doesn't alter the big picture," SEB analyst Olle Holmgren said about slightly above-consensus underlying inflation. "I believe the Riksbank is relatively insensitive to surprises on the upside and this will not alter their picture. On the other hand, it would react if inflation surprised on the downside." The Riksbank's latest inflation forecasts, from just before the publication of the June CPI, were for an annual drop of 0.2 in CPI in July and a 0.4 percent rise in underlying inflation. "Inflationary pressures are very subdued and there is a risk they will surprise on the downside. Oil prices have fallen and food prices have started to fall back in August," Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said on the inflation outlook. The crown initially weakened slightly on the news. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Daniel Dickson; Editing by Louise Ireland)