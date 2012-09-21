FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden to leave rates unchanged until late 2013-Ingves
September 21, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Sweden to leave rates unchanged until late 2013-Ingves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank expects to leave interest rates at current levels until the autumn of next year, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Friday.

“We expect the rate to stay there until sometime next fall,” Ingves said, referring to autumn in the northern hemisphere. “That is a projection, it’s not a promise,” he told European officials during a presentation in Brussels.

A growing drag on Sweden’s growth caused by the euro zone’s debt crisis and muted inflation pushed the central bank to cut its key repo rate to 1.25 percent from 1.50 two weeks ago. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)

