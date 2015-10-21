Markets bet on stronger Swedish crown with Riksbank seen on hold

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Markets are gradually betting the Swedish crown will strengthen in coming months as accelerating inflation and improved growth prospects keep the country’s central bank from easing monetary policy any further.

Crown strength has been a headache this year for the Riksbank, which has cut interest rates three times already to keep the currency in check and revive inflation.

The last cut, on July 2, took the key interest rate to a record low -0.35 percent. The crown weakened to just below 9.68 to the euro in late August.

However, the currency touched a four-month high around 9.23 to the euro on Oct. 13. A few in the market expect the Riksbank to cut rates or expand its asset-buying programme next Wednesday, but many say further loosening is far from certain.

“It will be a very close call,” said Carl Hammer, currency strategist at SEB, a leading Nordic bank. “Inflation and growth are coming in line with expectations and although our call is for a 10-basis-point cut, we think the probability of that happening is less than 50 percent.”

A decision to keep rates and the asset purchases unchanged should give the crown a lift.

Swedish consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in September from August and 0.1 percent from September a year ago. Underlying inflation, which strips out interest rate effects, was 0.4 percent on the month and 1.0 percent on the year, beating market expectations, and closer to the central bank’s 2 percent target.

The government now expects the economy to expand 2.8 percent this year, more than its June forecast of 2.6 percent. Faster growth will lead to worries about a housing bubble, making it harder to ease policy.

“For the first time in several years, market positioning driven by financial institutions is overweight on the Swedish crown,” said SEB’s Hammer, referring to survey by his bank that showed 41 percent of financial institutions are bullish, compared with 11 percent underweight. He forecast the crown would trade stronger than 9 crowns per euro in six months time.

The crown was trading at 9.40 crowns per euro on Wednesday. The broad trade-weighted index was at 111.28, climbing from a 2015 low of 109.31 last week and inching towards the Riksbank’s forecast for 112.42 in mid-November.

“Going into the rate decision next week, there is a degree of vulnerability for the crown,” said Neils Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea. “But with the crown at around 9.40, I do not think the Riksbank will ease further.”

ECB EYED

The crown could also strengthen if the European Central Bank signals a more dovish stance on Thursday. The ECB is not expected to expand its 1 trillion-euro bond-buying programme this week, but any indication more easing will come in December could weaken the euro and bolster the crown.

“Risk-reward wise, we prefer to book a small profit on long euro/short Swedish crown positions ahead of the ECB and Riksbank decision and will look to go short euro/long Swedish crown in the 9.50-9.60 range,” said Stefan Mellin, senior analyst at Danske Bank.

The euro weakened against a host of European currencies this year as the ECB’s QE programme got under way. The Swedes opted for negative rates and a bond-buying programme, the Swiss National Bank abandoned a three-year cap on the Swiss franc and Denmark’s central bank intervened to weaken the crown.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note the Riksbank has toned down its rhetoric about wanting a weaker currency.

“We remain bullish on the Swedish crown over the medium term based on its strong growth outlook,” they said. (Additional reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm, editing by Larry King)