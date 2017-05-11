FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 3 months ago

Swedish crown hits one-week high vs. euro after inflation beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's crown hit a one-week high versus the euro on Thursday after inflation came in higher than market forecasts.

Swedish consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in April from the previous month and were up 1.9 percent from the same month last year, beating consensus year-on-year forecasts of 1.7 percent.

The Swedish crown gained more than half a percent after the data, hitting a one-week high of 9.6285 crowns per euro.

It rose 0.7 percent to hitting a day's high of 8.8485 crowns per dollar. (Writing by Ritvik Carvalho, editing by Patrick Graham)

