FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish household debt levels high, not alarming -minister
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Swedish household debt levels high, not alarming -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSTAD, Sweden, March 15 (Reuters) - Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman on Friday played down worries about high levels of household debt, one of the reasons the central bank has kept its key rate on hold at 1 percent rather than cutting it further.

“It (debt levels) isn’t alarming. It is high. Sweden and households themselves would be in better shape if it was a bit lower,” Norman told Reuters.

He said he did not believe Sweden should have a strict rule that mortgage borrowers make monthly repayments to bring down the size of their loans rather than just paying the interest.

He said amortization of loans was a good thing, but there were periods in life, such as unemployment, when paying off loans was not possible. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.