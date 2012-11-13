Swedish markets minister says household debt levels not alarming

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sweden does not need drastic steps to bring down household borrowing levels, the financial markets minister said on Tuesday, taking a more relaxed attitude to the issue than the central bank.

Swedes have debts equal to about 170 percent of disposable income. Economists believe central bank concerns could mean it slows the pace of rate cuts despite an economy that is expected to have stagnated in the second half of the year.

“Debt levels are high but not alarming,” Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman told Reuters.

“For my part, it is not evident that draconian measures to bring down debt levels are needed.”

The minutes of the Riksbank’s last meeting in late October, at which the bank held rates unchanged at 1.25 percent, showed the majority of the bank’s board want household debt levels to weigh more heavily in interest rate decisions. (Reporting by Johan Sennero, writing by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)