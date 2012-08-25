Sweden to buy 40-60 next generation Saab Gripen jets

STOCKHOLM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sweden said on Saturday it would buy 40-60 new JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets from aerospace firm Saab after inking a deal last year to share some of the development costs with Switzerland.

Sweden has not previously said how many of the next generation Gripen planes it would buy, although its development partner for the jet, Switzerland, said late last year it would buy 22 at a cost of 3.1 billion Swiss francs.

“The partnership with Switzerland means that together we can procure and operate a high-capability fighter plane programme at a lower cost than we had been forced to pay if Sweden had procured (the jets) alone,” Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt said in a newspaper article signed by the leaders of all four parties in the ruling Alliance.

Reinfeldt said Sweden needed the planes, expected to come into service in 2023, to defend its territory and carry out its international commitments.

Purchasing the jets would not come at the expense of other military spending and would be good for Swedish industry, he said.

“The decision is necessary in terms of our defence capabilities, but also positive for Swedish jobs, Swedish exports and Swedish research and development,” Reinfeldt said.

Sweden’s agreement with Switzerland includes sharing the costs for training pilots and mechanics, maintenance and future upgrades to the plane during its expected 20 year life-cyle.