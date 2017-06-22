STOCKHOLM, June 22 Sweden's centre-left
government said on Thursday it had decided its military would
participate in the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a
rapid response unit which can support NATO or U.N. troops
anywhere in the world.
Non-aligned Sweden has been growing increasingly concerned
about its security following Russia's annexation of the Crimea
in 2014 and has been edging closer to NATO while ruling out
full-membership.
"Cooperating with other countries will give us the ability
to develop our military capabilities and at the same time build
inter-operability and security with others," Defence Minister
Peter Hultqvist said in a statement.
The coalition government has boosted spending on defence and
re-introduced the draft among other measures to boost Sweden's
military capabilities.
Last year, Sweden and Finland signed an agreement to let
NATO forces operate on its soil for training or in a crisis.
Sweden will join Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
and the Netherlands as part of the JEF force. It will be the
only non-NATO member.
In 2013, Sweden's own military questioned its ability to
defend itself for more than a week against a Russian attack, but
the current Social Democrat-led government has ruled out joining
NATO.
Swedes remain strongly against NATO membership, opinion
polls show.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Angus MacSwan)