Sweden sends planes, ships to investigate "suspicious underwater activity"

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sweden’s military said on Friday it had sent planes and ships to investigate “suspicious underwater activity” in the Stockholm archipelago in the Baltic Sea.

The information about the suspicious activity came from a trustworthy source, the Swedish Armed Forces said on its website, without providing details of it.

“We have ships, planes and home guard staff in the area in question as a support for the analysis work that we are doing,” it said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)