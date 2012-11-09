FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish finmin says economy in midst of sharp slowdown
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 9, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Swedish finmin says economy in midst of sharp slowdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday that the Nordic economy was experiencing a severe downturn but not a repeat of the problems caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

He spoke after industrial production data showed the biggest drop in output for three years. “We have a scenario where we are seeing a very sharp slowdown of the Swedish economy,” he said on the sidelines of a parliament committee meeting.

“ ... we have large downside risks in the global economy and we have seen further signs of this lately. Especially in the labour market we are now seeing a lot of redundancies. But we are not in the same situation we had in 2008.”

Borg said the crown currency should act as a buffer in a downturn, but that high levels of household debt was keeping monetary policy tighter than needed and limiting the movement of the crown, which was problematic.

He also warned banks against paying unduly large dividends, saying this would be met by reviewing the risk weights which set the amount of capital they need to keep against loans.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.