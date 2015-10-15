FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden appoints former bourse chief to head FSA
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden appoints former bourse chief to head FSA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Social Democrat-led government on Thursday appointed Erik Thedeen, a state secretary in the previous centre-right government and former head of the Stockholm exchange, to head up the financial services watchdog.

Thedeen replaces Martin Noreus who took over temporarily as general director of the Financial Supervisory Authority when Martin Andersson stepped down from the post in April this year.

One of the biggest tasks facing Thedeen will be how to cool a red-hot property market. Household debt levels are among the highest in Europe and property prices have surged, leading the central bank to warn of the dangers to financial stability.

“The situation in the housing market and in household debt is worrying,” Thedeen told reporters. “I share the opinion of the government and other agencies that we need to take more measures.”

Thedeen has been chief executive of the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange and also held positions at the central bank and the Debt Office. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.