Swedish companies cautiously optimistic -c.bank survey

STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - Swedish companies see that economic activity is still weak, but the situation has got better and is expected to improve further, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey included interviews with 36 companies employing 224,000 people and is used by the central bank as a gauge of economic activity as it considers monetary policy. The bank held its repo rate at 1.0 percent in April and next publishes a rate decision on July 3.

“The assessment of recent developments is very wait-and-see: it is ‘very, very cautious optimism’,” the central bank said in a statement.

“Demand in Sweden is divided. Retail trade companies are experiencing relatively good growth, while construction activity is still weak,” it added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)