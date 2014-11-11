Swedish govt says need to tread carefully with debt measures

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-left government said on Tuesday it needed to tread gingerly in efforts to temper soaring household lending in the Nordic country and that phasing out tax breaks on mortgage borrowing was not on the cards at present.

“It is important to tread carefully when it comes to taking action so as not adopt so much or so powerful measures that they in themselves trigger, for example, a fall in house prices and financial instability,” Deputy Finance Minister Per Bolund told reporters.

His comments followed a meeting of the Financial Stability Council which gathered to discuss steps to deal with surging household debts which at over 170 percent of disposable income are among Europe’s highest and have prompted the IMF among others to warn of the risk to economic stability.

The Financial Supervisory Authority will announce new measures on household debt later in the day. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, writing by Niklas Pollard)