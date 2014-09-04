FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish govt has no secret privatisation list if re-elected
September 4, 2014 / 7:13 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish govt has no secret privatisation list if re-elected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-right government has no plans to extend a previously announced list of planned privatisations if it is re-elected in a general election later this month, a senior official said on Thursday.

Since it took power in 2006, the Alliance government has sold or sold stakes in several state-owned companies, including banking group Nordea, drinks maker Vin & Sprit and real estate company Vasakronan, raising billions of dollars.

In its election manifesto, presented earlier this week, the four-party Alliance coalition said it hoped to sell further shares in telecoms firm TeliaSonera and 100 percent state-owned lender SBAB if it gets reelected on Sept. 14.

On Thursday, the main opposition party, the Social Democrats, said the government was secretly planning to sell shares in other companies, like the postal service and the state railway company SJ.

“There is no secret list”, Erik Thedeen, state secretary in the ministry of finance said in response to Reuters questions.

Thedeen said only the companies named in the manifesto and those the Alliance already has parliamentary backing to privatise, such as airline company SAS, would be candidates for divestment.

“Any other state owned company is not the agenda,” he said.

The Social Democrats are leading in polls ahead of the vote and are seen forming a government with the Green Party and possibly the Left Party.

The latest poll puts support for the three centre-left opposition parties at 48.0 percent, ahead of the Alliance government at 38.1 percent.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
