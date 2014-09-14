FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish opposition set to win election, no majority - voter poll
September 14, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish opposition set to win election, no majority - voter poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-left opposition held a slim lead over the governing centre-right coalition in the Nordic country’s general election, but fell short of an absolute majority, a telephone survey of voters after polls had closed showed on Sunday.

The opposition of Social Democrats, Greens and Left Party got 44 percent in broadcaster TV4’s poll versus 43 percent for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s centre-right coalition.

The Feminist Initiative party which has said it would support a centre-left government, stood at 4.4 percent, above the 4 percent threshold to win seats in parliament.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats - shunned by all other parties in parliament - polled at 8.3 percent.

While exit polls can give an indication of the final outcome, they may also differ considerably as in Sweden’s European Union elections earlier this year.

Reporting by Simon Johnson and Alistair Scrutton

