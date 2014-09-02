FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish opposition says banks to pay 4 bln extra in tax by 2018 if win election
September 2, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish opposition says banks to pay 4 bln extra in tax by 2018 if win election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sweden’s opposition Social Democratic party said its plans for increased taxes on banks would raise 4 billion Swedish crowns ($570 million) a year by 2018, if polls are correct and it wins a general election on Sept. 14.

In its election manifesto, the party said it would increase spending on welfare, schools and jobs by 40 billion Swedish crowns ($5.7 billion) if it is elected.

The spending, including a tax cut for pensioners, will be paid for mainly by reversing tax breaks for companies employing people under 26, restoring full VAT on restaurant meals and increased taxes on banks and those with high incomes.

The Social Democrats, the biggest opposition party, are leading in opinion polls together with the Left and Green parties, over the four-party centre-right Alliance government, although the lead appears to be narrowing (1 US dollar = 7.0047 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Johan Sennero, editing by Mia Shanley)

