STOCKHOLM, July 10 Sweden is looking at whether
to join the European Union's banking union, local news agency TT
reported on Monday, days after neighbouring Denmark said it
would decide in 2019 whether would join.
Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund told TT the reasons to
analyse whether joining the union would be a benefit were
Britain's decision to quit EU and top Nordic bank Nordea's
transformation into a branch rather than a subsidiary
structure.
The central bank has said that change increases the scope of
Sweden's undertakings and Bolund said the merging of
subsidiaries in Denmark, Finland and Norway into a branch
structure increases the size of Sweden's banking sector in
relation to the economy.
"That means there may be reason to consider sharing the risk
with other countries," Bolund told TT.
He said the government would undertake a thorough analysis
of what it would mean for Sweden to become a member.
"If the inquiry would clearly show that there are big
advantages for a country like Sweden to join, then it is not
ruled out," Bolund said.
Denmark said last week it would decide on its participation
in the banking union after lawmakers concluded in 2015 that it
would be in the country's interests to participate but postponed
making a decision.
The banking union covers all countries in the euro zone, but
European Union countries outside the currency area such as
Sweden and Denmark can also join.
