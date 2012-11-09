FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No compromise yet in EU bank union talks-Sweden
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

No compromise yet in EU bank union talks-Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sweden sees no compromise yet that would satisfy it in talks to create a banking union in the European Union, but one was possible by a December deadline, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday.

Sweden has objected to various aspects of the banking union plan and has stressed that it does not want its taxpayers’ money to be used to bail out failing banks elsewhere in Europe.

Borg told reporters after attending a hearing in parliament that a compromise in the talks had not emerged. He said it “was not excluded” that a plan could emerge in a European Union summit in December. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.