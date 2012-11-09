No compromise yet in EU bank union talks-Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sweden sees no compromise yet that would satisfy it in talks to create a banking union in the European Union, but one was possible by a December deadline, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday.

Sweden has objected to various aspects of the banking union plan and has stressed that it does not want its taxpayers’ money to be used to bail out failing banks elsewhere in Europe.

Borg told reporters after attending a hearing in parliament that a compromise in the talks had not emerged. He said it “was not excluded” that a plan could emerge in a European Union summit in December. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, Editing by Alistair Scrutton)